UserTesting Business Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for UserTesting's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$108K - $123K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$95.5K$108K$123K$136K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at UserTesting?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at UserTesting in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$188,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UserTesting for the Business Analyst role in Canada is CA$132,294.

Other Resources

