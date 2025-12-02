Company Directory
UScellular
UScellular Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at UScellular totals $207K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for UScellular's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
UScellular
Senior Manager, Software Development
Chicago, IL
Total per annum
$207K
Level
-
Base salary
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$27K
Years at company
9 Years
Years' experience
18 Years
What are the career levels at UScellular?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at UScellular in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $211,962. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UScellular for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $206,504.

