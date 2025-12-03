U.S. Office of Personnel Management Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at U.S. Office of Personnel Management ranges from $111K to $162K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for U.S. Office of Personnel Management's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation $127K - $145K United States Common Range Possible Range $111K $127K $145K $162K Common Range Possible Range

