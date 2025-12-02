U.S Department of State Chief of Staff Salaries

The average Chief of Staff total compensation in United States at U.S Department of State ranges from $161K to $220K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for U.S Department of State's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation $174K - $207K United States Common Range Possible Range $161K $174K $207K $220K Common Range Possible Range

