Company Directory
U.S Department of State
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

U.S Department of State Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Argentina at U.S Department of State ranges from ARS 21.98M to ARS 30M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for U.S Department of State's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$17.9K - $21.6K
Argentina
Common Range
Possible Range
$16.7K$17.9K$21.6K$22.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Administrative Assistant submissions at U.S Department of State to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at U.S Department of State?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Administrative Assistant offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at U.S Department of State in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 29,999,177. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at U.S Department of State for the Administrative Assistant role in Argentina is ARS 21,982,155.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for U.S Department of State

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • DoorDash
  • Roblox
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-department-of-state/salaries/administrative-assistant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.