Company Directory
U.S. Department of Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

U.S. Department of Energy Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in United States package at U.S. Department of Energy totals $153K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for U.S. Department of Energy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
U.S. Department of Energy
Division Director
Chicago, IL
Total per annum
$153K
Level
GS-15
Base salary
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
9 Years
What are the career levels at U.S. Department of Energy?
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at U.S. Department of Energy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at U.S. Department of Energy for the Project Manager role in United States is $150,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for U.S. Department of Energy

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • LinkedIn
  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-department-of-energy/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.