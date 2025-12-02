Company Directory
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Legal

  • All Legal Salaries

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Legal Salaries

The average Legal total compensation in United States at U.S. Chamber of Commerce ranges from $106K to $155K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for U.S. Chamber of Commerce's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$122K - $139K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$106K$122K$139K$155K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Legal submissions at U.S. Chamber of Commerce to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at U.S. Chamber of Commerce?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Legal offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at U.S. Chamber of Commerce in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $154,580. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at U.S. Chamber of Commerce for the Legal role in United States is $106,110.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-chamber-of-commerce/salaries/legal.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.