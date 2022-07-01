Company Directory
Upside
Upside Salaries

Upside's salary ranges from $54,888 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $251,250 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Last updated: 11/16/2025

Product Manager
Median $230K
Product Designer
$134K
Recruiter
$153K

Sales
Median $140K
Software Engineer
$54.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$251K
UX Researcher
$146K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Upside is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Upside is $146,228.

