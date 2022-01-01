Company Directory
UPMC
UPMC Salaries

UPMC's salary ranges from $75,375 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $175,000 for a Actuary at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UPMC. Last updated: 11/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $93K
Actuary
Median $175K
Accountant
$78.4K

Business Analyst
Median $80K
Information Technologist (IT)
$89.6K
Product Designer
$121K
Product Design Manager
$134K
Product Manager
$112K
Project Manager
$75.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$85.4K
Technical Program Manager
$102K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UPMC is Actuary with a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UPMC is $93,000.

