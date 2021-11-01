Company Directory
Uplight
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Uplight Salaries

Uplight's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $347,900 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Uplight. Last updated: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $160K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $189K
Data Analyst
$70.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Data Scientist
$196K
Human Resources
$101K
Product Manager
$348K
Project Manager
$98.8K
Sales
$109K
Technical Program Manager
$121K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Uplight is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $347,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uplight is $120,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Uplight

Related Companies

  • 15Five
  • Recorded Future
  • BetterCloud
  • Red Canary
  • Beekeeper
  • See all companies →

Other Resources