Company Directory
Uplift
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Uplift Salaries

Uplift's salary ranges from $83,200 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $228,850 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Uplift. Last updated: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $83.2K
Data Scientist
$92.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$229K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Uplift is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uplift is $92,535.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Uplift

Related Companies

  • NEXT Trucking
  • Collective Health
  • Cox Automotive
  • Upgrade
  • Outschool
  • See all companies →

Other Resources