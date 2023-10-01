Company Directory
University of Saskatchewan
University of Saskatchewan Salaries

University of Saskatchewan's salary ranges from $33,392 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $350,940 for a Physician at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of University of Saskatchewan. Last updated: 9/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $49.7K
Data Scientist
$33.4K
Physician
$351K

Project Manager
$108K
FAQ

