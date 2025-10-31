Company Directory
University of Maryland
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Research Assistant

  • All Research Assistant Salaries

University of Maryland Research Assistant Salaries

The median Research Assistant compensation in United States package at University of Maryland totals $33.3K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for University of Maryland's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Median Package
company icon
University of Maryland
Research Assistant
College Park, MD
Total per annum
$33.3K
Level
Assistant
Base salary
$33.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
0 Years
What are the career levels at University of Maryland?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Research Assistant offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Assistant at University of Maryland in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $38,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Maryland for the Research Assistant role in United States is $33,280.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for University of Maryland

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Tesla
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies →

Other Resources