University of Florida
University of Florida Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at University of Florida totals $75K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for University of Florida's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Median Package
company icon
University of Florida
Data Scientist
Gainesville, FL
Total per annum
$75K
Level
L1
Base salary
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
1 Year
What are the career levels at University of Florida?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at University of Florida in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $120,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Florida for the Data Scientist role in United States is $55,000.

