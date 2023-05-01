Company Directory
Univeris
Univeris Salaries

Univeris's salary ranges from $64,457 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $123,804 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Univeris. Last updated: 9/14/2025

Software Engineering Manager
Median $124K
Software Engineer
Median $97.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$64.5K

Solution Architect
$122K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Univeris is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $123,804. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Univeris is $110,031.

