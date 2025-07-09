UnitedLex Salaries

Company Directory
UnitedLex
UnitedLex's salary ranges from $11,919 in total compensation per year for a Legal in India at the low-end to $155,220 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UnitedLex. Last updated: 9/21/2025

$160K

Legal
$11.9K
Product Manager
$124K
Software Engineering Manager
$155K

Solution Architect
$28K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UnitedLex is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UnitedLex is $76,176.

