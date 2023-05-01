Company Directory
United Talent Agency
United Talent Agency Salaries

United Talent Agency's salary ranges from $50,170 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $233,825 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of United Talent Agency. Last updated: 9/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $135K
Administrative Assistant
$50.2K
Marketing
$99.5K

Product Manager
$221K
Technical Program Manager
$234K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at United Talent Agency is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at United Talent Agency is $135,000.

