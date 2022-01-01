Company Directory
United Nations
United Nations Salaries

United Nations's salary ranges from $28,858 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $167,151 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of United Nations. Last updated: 9/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $167K
Administrative Assistant
$106K
Business Operations Manager
$33.7K

Business Analyst
$109K
Data Science Manager
$155K
Information Technologist (IT)
$95.3K
Product Designer
$33.4K
Product Manager
$90.9K
Program Manager
$75.3K
Project Manager
$28.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at United Nations is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $167,151. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at United Nations is $93,094.

