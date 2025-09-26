Company Directory
United Internet
United Internet Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at United Internet totals €77.5K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for United Internet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
United Internet
Cyber Security Engineer
Karlsruhe, BW, Germany
Total per annum
€77.5K
Level
-
Base salary
€77.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at United Internet?

€143K

FAQ

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) roolille yrityksessä United Internet on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus €112,490. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä United Internet jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) roolille ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on €77,508.

