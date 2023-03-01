Company Directory
Unify Consulting
Unify Consulting Salaries

Unify Consulting's salary ranges from $145,725 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $221,100 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Unify Consulting. Last updated: 10/16/2025

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
Business Analyst
$151K
Business Development
$153K
Marketing Operations
$146K
Product Designer
$172K
Solution Architect
$221K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Unify Consulting is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Unify Consulting is $161,500.

