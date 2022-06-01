Company Directory
UNFI
UNFI Salaries

UNFI's salary ranges from $91,540 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $181,300 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UNFI. Last updated: 9/21/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$181K
Financial Analyst
$91.5K
Human Resources
$111K

Product Designer
$106K
Software Engineer
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UNFI is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UNFI is $110,550.

