Under Armour
Under Armour Salaries

Under Armour's salary ranges from $32,401 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $284,415 for a Fashion Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Under Armour. Last updated: 9/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $128K
Product Manager
Median $96.8K
Data Science Manager
$240K

Data Scientist
Median $118K
Fashion Designer
$284K
Human Resources
$172K
Information Technologist (IT)
$165K
Marketing
$162K
Marketing Operations
$86.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$123K
Recruiter
$107K
Sales
$32.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$163K
Software Engineering Manager
$190K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Under Armour is Fashion Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $284,415. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Under Armour is $144,903.

