Unacademy Salaries

Unacademy's salary ranges from $7,437 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $108,771 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Unacademy. Last updated: 10/12/2025

Software Engineer
Median $31.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $28.8K
Accountant
$101K

Business Analyst
$29.9K
Business Development
$7.4K
Data Analyst
$30.1K
Data Scientist
$42.6K
Human Resources
$63.9K
Marketing
$48.4K
Product Designer
$21.6K
Program Manager
$26.2K
Sales
Median $8.1K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $109K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Unacademy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Unacademy is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $108,771. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Unacademy is $30,102.

