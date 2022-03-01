Company Directory
umlaut
umlaut Salaries

umlaut's salary ranges from $43,418 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Thailand at the low-end to $98,505 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of umlaut. Last updated: 9/21/2025

$160K

Industrial Designer
$53.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$53.2K
Software Engineer
$43.4K

Technical Program Manager
$98.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at umlaut is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $98,505. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at umlaut is $53,452.

