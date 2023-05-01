Company Directory
Ultima Genomics
Ultima Genomics Salaries

Ultima Genomics's salary ranges from $110,445 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $195,975 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ultima Genomics. Last updated: 9/21/2025

$160K

Biomedical Engineer
$189K
Hardware Engineer
$152K
Mechanical Engineer
$110K

Software Engineer
$196K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ultima Genomics is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ultima Genomics is $170,643.

