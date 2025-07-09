Company Directory
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Salaries

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's salary ranges from $5,284 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $49,563 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. Last updated: 9/21/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Customer Service Operations
$5.3K
Marketing
$17.1K
Solution Architect
$49.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $49,563. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is $17,134.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Microsoft
  • Square
  • LinkedIn
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies →

Other Resources