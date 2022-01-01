Company Directory
Udemy Salaries

Udemy's salary ranges from $48,676 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Turkey at the low-end to $382,500 for a Property Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Udemy. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC1 $153K
IC2 $177K
IC3 $205K
IC4 $258K
IC5 $371K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L3 $165K
L4 $237K
Marketing
Median $166K

Product Designer
Median $165K
Recruiter
Median $115K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $117K
Business Operations Manager
$135K
Business Analyst
$255K
Customer Service
$275K
Data Science Manager
$72.1K
Marketing Operations
$139K
Product Manager
$48.7K
Program Manager
$117K
Project Manager
$172K
Property Manager
$383K
Sales
$122K
Solution Architect
$218K
Technical Program Manager
$147K
Venture Capitalist
$291K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Udemy is Property Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $382,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Udemy is $165,334.

