Ubisoft Salaries

Ubisoft's salary ranges from $20,193 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Romania at the low-end to $178,500 for a Technical Program Manager in France at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ubisoft. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $57.1K
L2 $63.1K
L3 $83K
L4 $121K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Web Developer

Video Game Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Product Manager
Median $108K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $116K

Data Analyst
Median $48.8K
Data Scientist
Median $70K
Project Manager
Median $65.4K
Marketing
Median $111K
Solution Architect
Median $119K
Business Analyst
$20.2K
Graphic Designer
$58.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$79.9K
Marketing Operations
$50.5K
Product Designer
$126K
Product Design Manager
$164K
Technical Program Manager
$179K
UX Researcher
$81.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ubisoft is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $178,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ubisoft is $81,405.

