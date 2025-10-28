Company Directory
Trip.com Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in China package at Trip.com totals CN¥400K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Trip.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Median Package
Trip.com
Backend Software Engineer
Shanghai, SH, China
Total per annum
CN¥400K
Level
hidden
Base salary
CN¥320K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥79.9K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
2-4 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Trip.com in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥906,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trip.com for the Software Engineer role in China is CN¥372,642.

