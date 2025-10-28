Company Directory
TripAdvisor
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • UX Researcher

  • All UX Researcher Salaries

TripAdvisor UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in Australia at TripAdvisor ranges from A$181K to A$247K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for TripAdvisor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$196K - A$232K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
A$181KA$196KA$232KA$247K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more UX Researcher submissions at TripAdvisor to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Block logo
+A$89.1K
Robinhood logo
+A$137K
Stripe logo
+A$30.7K
Datadog logo
+A$53.8K
Verily logo
+A$33.8K
Don't get lowballed

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At TripAdvisor, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified UX Researcher offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at TripAdvisor in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$247,457. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TripAdvisor for the UX Researcher role in Australia is A$180,751.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TripAdvisor

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • eBay
  • SoFi
  • Yelp
  • Etsy
  • See all companies →

Other Resources