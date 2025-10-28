TripAdvisor Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at TripAdvisor ranges from $133K per year for SE1 to $321K per year for PSE1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $251K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for TripAdvisor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus SE1 Software Engineer 1 ( Entry Level ) $133K $112K $13.1K $7.4K SE2 Software Engineer 2 $173K $132K $31.4K $10.2K SSE Senior Software Engineer $233K $168K $49.2K $15.3K PSE1 Principal Software Engineer $321K $199K $93K $28.7K View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At TripAdvisor, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

