Software Engineer compensation in United States at TripAdvisor ranges from $133K per year for SE1 to $321K per year for PSE1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $251K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for TripAdvisor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SE1
$133K
$112K
$13.1K
$7.4K
SE2
$173K
$132K
$31.4K
$10.2K
SSE
$233K
$168K
$49.2K
$15.3K
PSE1
$321K
$199K
$93K
$28.7K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At TripAdvisor, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
