Business Operations compensation in United States at TripAdvisor totals €54.7K per year for SE2. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for TripAdvisor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

€44.8K - €54.2K
Spain
Common Range
Possible Range
€41.3K€44.8K€54.2K€57.7K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SE1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
SE2
€54.7K
€41.3K
€8.6K
€4.8K
SSE
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
PSE1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At TripAdvisor, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations at TripAdvisor in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of €57,681. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TripAdvisor for the Business Operations role in United States is €41,271.

