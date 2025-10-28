Business Operations compensation in United States at TripAdvisor totals €54.7K per year for SE2. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for TripAdvisor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025
At TripAdvisor, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
FAQ
What is the highest Business Operations salary at TripAdvisor in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations at TripAdvisor in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of €57,681. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do TripAdvisor Business Operations employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at TripAdvisor for the Business Operations role in United States is €41,271.