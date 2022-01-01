Company Directory
TripActions
TripActions Salaries

TripActions's salary ranges from $74,990 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Netherlands at the low-end to $227,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TripActions. Last updated: 9/13/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$84.9K
Data Scientist
Median $75K
Financial Analyst
$116K

Product Designer
$108K
Product Manager
Median $227K
Project Manager
$129K
Sales
$84.6K
Software Engineer
Median $220K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TripActions is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $227,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TripActions is $111,712.

