Company Directory
TravelPerk
Work Here? Claim Your Company

TravelPerk Salaries

TravelPerk's salary ranges from $51,178 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Spain at the low-end to $152,176 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TravelPerk. Last updated: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $82.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $152K
Customer Service Operations
$113K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Human Resources
$86.6K
Sales
$51.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$97.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At TravelPerk, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TravelPerk is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $152,176. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TravelPerk is $91,918.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TravelPerk

Related Companies

  • Amadeus
  • Checkfront
  • DealerOn
  • Houzz
  • Vanguard
  • See all companies →

Other Resources