TransUnion Salaries

TransUnion's salary ranges from $10,548 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $300,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TransUnion. Last updated: 10/26/2025

Data Scientist
L2 $130K
L3 $130K
L4 $153K
Software Engineer
L2 $14.8K
L3 $22.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
L2 $113K
L4 $179K

Data Science Manager
Median $184K
Business Analyst
Median $99.5K
Sales
Median $300K
Business Operations Manager
$123K
Business Development
$140K
Data Analyst
$116K
Financial Analyst
$10.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.7K
Legal
$114K
Management Consultant
$101K
Marketing
$231K
Marketing Operations
$88.7K
Product Designer
$97.5K
Program Manager
$140K
Project Manager
Median $149K
Software Engineering Manager
$110K
Technical Program Manager
$184K
Venture Capitalist
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TransUnion is Sales with a yearly total compensation of $300,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TransUnion is $122,610.

Other Resources