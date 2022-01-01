Company Directory
Trainline
Trainline Salaries

Trainline's salary ranges from $35,148 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $142,353 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Trainline. Last updated: 10/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $107K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $142K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $122K

Product Designer
Median $74.5K
Business Analyst
Median $84.9K
Data Analyst
$83.1K
Data Scientist
$76.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84K
Marketing
$35.1K
The highest paying role reported at Trainline is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $142,353. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trainline is $84,017.

