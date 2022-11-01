Trafigura Salaries

Company Directory
Trafigura
Trafigura's salary ranges from $27,624 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $437,175 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Trafigura. Last updated: 10/26/2025

Business Analyst
$76.2K
Data Scientist
$437K
Human Resources
$27.6K

Software Engineer
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Trafigura is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $437,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trafigura is $118,524.

