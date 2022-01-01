Toyota USA Salaries

Company Directory
Toyota USA's salary ranges from $76,500 in total compensation per year for a Technical Programme Manager at the low-end to $194,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Toyota USA. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
14 $104K
15 $134K
16 $154K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
15 $161K
16 $133K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $96K

Business Analyst
Median $100K
Project Manager
Median $115K
Product Manager
Median $137K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $194K
Chemical Engineer
$102K
Customer Service
$79.6K
Data Analyst
$131K
Financial Analyst
$147K
Human Resources
$151K
Product Designer
Median $120K
Programme Manager
$106K
Recruiter
$95.5K
Sales
$79K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.4K
Solution Architect
$166K
Technical Programme Manager
$76.5K
UX Researcher
$106K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Toyota USA is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $194,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Toyota USA is $115,000.

