Toshiba
Toshiba Salaries

Toshiba's salary ranges from $30,845 in total compensation per year for a Technical Programme Manager at the low-end to $208,035 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Toshiba. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $119K
Business Development
$152K
Hardware Engineer
$43.5K

Mechanical Engineer
$115K
Programme Manager
$136K
Project Manager
$118K
Sales
$208K
Software Engineer
$38K
Software Engineering Manager
$189K
Technical Programme Manager
$30.8K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Toshiba is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,035. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Toshiba is $118,139.

