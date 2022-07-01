Company Directory
Torc Robotics
Torc Robotics Salaries

Torc Robotics's salary ranges from $18,814 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $248,352 for a MEP Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Torc Robotics. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $152K

Machine Learning Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$185K
Customer Service
$51.6K

Data Analyst
$174K
Hardware Engineer
$18.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$186K
MEP Engineer
$248K
Product Manager
$237K
Software Engineering Manager
$137K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At Torc Robotics, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Torc Robotics es Ingeniero MEP at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $248,352. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Torc Robotics es $174,049.

