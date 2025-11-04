Company Directory
TINT
TINT Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at TINT totals $75K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for TINT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
TINT
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$75K
Level
L1
Base salary
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at TINT?
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at TINT in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $80,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TINT for the Product Designer role in United States is $75,000.

