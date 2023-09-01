Company Directory
Times Internet
Times Internet Salaries

Times Internet's salary ranges from $16,766 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $95,887 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Times Internet. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $18.1K
Product Manager
Median $40.9K
Data Analyst
$18K

Financial Analyst
$61.1K
Human Resources
$16.8K
Marketing
$95.9K
Product Designer
$17K
Project Manager
$63.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$83.2K
The highest paying role reported at Times Internet is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,887. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Times Internet is $40,949.

