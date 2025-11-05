Company Directory
Tide
Tide Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in India at Tide ranges from ₹574K to ₹837K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tide's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹659K - ₹752K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹574K₹659K₹752K₹837K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tide, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Tide in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹836,648. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tide for the Financial Analyst role in India is ₹574,309.

Other Resources