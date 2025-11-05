Company Directory
Tide
Tide Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Tide totals ₹3.7M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tide's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tide
Data Scientist
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per annum
₹3.7M
Level
A3
Base salary
₹3.7M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Tide?
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tide, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Tide in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,640,855. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tide for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹3,701,015.

Other Resources