TIAA
TIAA Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at TIAA totals ₹1.57M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for TIAA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
TIAA
Software Engineer
Pune, MH, India
Total per annum
₹1.57M
Level
L7
Base salary
₹1.57M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at TIAA?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at TIAA in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,170,158. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TIAA for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,570,792.

