Company Directory
ThyssenKrupp
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

ThyssenKrupp Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Germany package at ThyssenKrupp totals €79.3K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ThyssenKrupp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
ThyssenKrupp
Data Scientist
hidden
Total per annum
€79.3K
Level
-
Base salary
€73.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€5.9K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at ThyssenKrupp?
Block logo
+€50.9K
Robinhood logo
+€78.1K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at ThyssenKrupp in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €93,301. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThyssenKrupp for the Data Scientist role in Germany is €73,441.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ThyssenKrupp

Related Companies

  • Renishaw
  • Crane Co
  • Software
  • SKF
  • Corsair
  • See all companies →

Other Resources