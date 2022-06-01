Company Directory
Thrive Global
Thrive Global Salaries

Thrive Global's salary ranges from $126,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $418,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thrive Global. Last updated: 10/15/2025

Product Designer
Median $127K

UX Designer

Software Engineer
Median $204K
Product Manager
Median $418K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Analyst
$129K
Data Science Manager
$214K
Product Design Manager
$259K
Recruiter
$219K
Software Engineering Manager
$206K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thrive Global is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $418,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thrive Global is $209,863.

