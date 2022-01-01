Company Directory
thredUP
thredUP Salaries

thredUP's salary ranges from $91,728 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in United States at the low-end to $226,000 for a Software Engineer in Ukraine at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of thredUP. Last updated: 11/16/2025

Business Analyst
$134K
Customer Service
$101K
Marketing
Median $115K

Product Manager
$91.7K
Software Engineer
Median $226K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at thredUP is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $226,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at thredUP is $115,000.

