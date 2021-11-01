Company Directory
Thrasio
Thrasio Salaries

Thrasio's salary ranges from $51,640 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $201,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thrasio. Last updated: 10/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $60K
Data Scientist
Median $180K
Product Manager
Median $150K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Operations
$114K
Business Analyst
$124K
Business Development
$130K
Data Analyst
$51.6K
Investment Banker
$141K
Marketing
$194K
Project Manager
$122K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
The highest paying role reported at Thrasio is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thrasio is $130,345.

