ThousandEyes
ThousandEyes Salaries

ThousandEyes's salary ranges from $38,997 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success in Mexico at the low-end to $673,891 for a Sales in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ThousandEyes. Last updated: 11/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $237K
Customer Success
$39K
Product Designer
$279K

Product Manager
$412K
Sales
$674K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

At ThousandEyes, Share/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (11.00% per period)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-YR (11.33% per period)

The highest paying role reported at ThousandEyes is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $673,891. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThousandEyes is $279,098.

