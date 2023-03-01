ThousandEyes Salaries

ThousandEyes's salary ranges from $38,997 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success in Mexico at the low-end to $673,891 for a Sales in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ThousandEyes. Last updated: 11/16/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At ThousandEyes, Share/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (11.00% per period)
34% vests in the 3rd-YR (11.33% per period)
